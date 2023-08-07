(Video) Alexis Mac Allister gave a masterclass in passing for Liverpool against Darmstadt

Alexis Mac Allister treated Liverpool fans to a masterclass in passing during Monday night’s 3-1 win over Darmstadt at Deepdale.

The Argentine will have raised even greater anticipation ahead of his first campaign with the Reds with a composed performance in their final pre-season game this evening.

His magic on the ball set up chances for Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz during the first half, while he also had an effort of his own which flew narrowly wide of the post.

He completed 62 passes on the night, the second most of any Liverpool player, with an 84% success rate from the 74 that he attempted (Sofascore).

Chelsea beware ahead of Sunday, and the Premier League beware ahead of the new season…Alexis Mac Allister looks primed and ready to rip it up for the Reds!

You can see a compilation of Mac Allister’s best bits from tonight below, via @AREDlTS on Twitter/X: