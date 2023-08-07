(Video) Sadio Mane responds to Mo Salah question in Saudi Arabia

Sadio Mane has followed the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Steven Gerrard by making the switch to Saudi Arabia and he’s been faced with questioning as to whether Mo Salah will be joining him in the middle east.

As the Senegalese forward walked past supporters of Al-Nassr, he was asked: “Where’s Mo Salah?”.

Our supporters will love the response of our No.10, as he simply replied: “He’s in Liverpool!”.

With rumours circling that the Egyptian could be convinced to join a club in the Saudi Pro League too, this slight hint that he will be remaining on Merseyside will be gratefully received.

You can view the Mane response about Salah via Reddit user u/LuciferIlluminati:

