Journalist urges Liverpool to ‘get in the conversation’ for highly coveted midfield powerhouse

Neil Jones has urged Liverpool to ‘get in the conversation’ over a potential swoop for Moises Caicedo in the final few weeks of the summer transfer window.

The Brighton midfielder has been linked with the Reds of late (Football Insider), although it’s Chelsea who’ve made discernible attempts at trying to sign him, having seen an £80m bid rejected by the Seagulls (The Athletic).

That indicates just how high any prospective suitors would need to go if they’re to persuade the south coast club to sell the Ecuadorian, but the journalist has suggested that Jurgen Klopp’s side shouldn’t be scared by the potential cost of a move for the 21-year-old.

Speaking to Empire of the Kop’s Substack about Liverpool’s search for midfield recruits this month, Jones said: “The one player I look at and wonder about is Moises Caicedo.

“Liverpool have been consistent in suggesting that he is going to Chelsea, but as it stands he is still a Brighton player, and while a deal would be expensive – fee and wages – it is not impossible. If I was Liverpool, I’d be looking for any way possible to get in the conversation.”

Just as Romeo Lavia played no part in Southampton’s win over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night, Caicedo was a notable absentee from the Brighton matchday squad for their friendly against Rayo Vallecano yesterday.

Roberto De Zerbi’s comments on the 21-year-old’s future at the Amex Stadium suggested that the Seagulls would find a way to move on without the player if he leaves the club, perhaps an indicator that they’re prepared to lose him in the wake of such fervent transfer interest.

Ranking among the top 11% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues for tackles and interceptions per game, and in the top 6% for pass completion (FBref), the Ecuadorian’s strength both in and out of possession hints at why his employers are seeking such a lofty fee for him.

However, if Liverpool are to spend in the region of £45m-£50m on Lavia, it’s hard to imagine them also stumping up what Brighton would want for Caicedo this month, so any pursuit of the latter could be contingent on what happens with the Belgian.

In any event, the Reds should be prepared to at least throw their hat into the ring for someone as talented as the Seagulls star, especially if the chase for the Southampton midfielder ends without success.

