Paul Joyce provides Lavia update ahead of possible third Liverpool bid for midfielder

With less than a week until the new Premier League season begins, Liverpool still have a lot of transfer work to do and it seems that Romeo Lavia is the current target that is closest linked to a Merseyside move.

Writing for The Times, Paul Joyce provided an update on our pursuit of the midfielder: ‘Liverpool must decide whether to make another offer for Romeo Lavia after seeing two bids rejected’.

It seems then that we are still mulling over a decision as to whether we should try and complete the signing of the Southampton man but the clock is ticking for this and any other deals.

Although it has been confirmed that Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara are returning to full team training, we’re still very light in our defensive midfield position at present.

With less than a week until the Premier League season begins, Jurgen Klopp currently has few options to competently perform in a key position within our side.

We certainly encourage taking time to make the right decision and spend the correct amount of money on each player but we would also like to provide time for new players to settle in.

With so many midfielders leaving the club, we need fresh faces in the entrance door but there isn’t an endless time limit in order to do this.

