Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool target ‘wants to speak’ to club about his future; could leave this summer

Ryan Gravenberch reportedly wishes to speak with Bayern Munich officials once again to ‘clarify his position’.

Fabrizio Romano shared the information in question on Sunday 6th August, with the Dutchman’s future unclear amid Liverpool interest.

“They love [Ryan] Gravenberch, 100%. It’s about the director [Jorg Schmadtke], it’s about Jurgen Klopp,” the Italian informed the Born And Red YouTube channel.

“They really, really like the player and the player is open to the idea of making a move.

“So, Ryan Gravenberch wants to speak to Bayern again to clarify his position.

“What I can say is that Bayern are still in the same position in June, July and also now in August.

“They don’t want to sell the player, so they are sure that Ryan Gravenberch is going to be a top star of the position in the future.

“It’s not an easy conversation with Bayern when they say no. The only way to make it happen is on the player’s side.

The Bavarians have broadened their options in the middle of the park with the signing of Konrad Laimer of RB Leipzig.

In a midfield department that also boasts Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Jamal Musiala, any concerns Gravenberch has over playing time would be warranted.

On Liverpool’s side of things, of course, it’s difficult to see the club justifying a move at a time when defensive midfield additions are a priority.

Romeo Lavia is the clear leader in that particular space with Andre also one we’re supposed to admire.

We wouldn’t necessarily be opposed to adding the Bayern prodigy to the list, though with a centre-half signing also ideal in the current window, it just doesn’t seem like the kind of business we’ll get done this summer.

