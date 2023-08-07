(Video) Salah and Jota strike early for Liverpool in frenetic start v Darmstadt

Mo Salah and Diogo Jota both scored inside the first nine minutes in tonight’s pre-season friendly against Darmstadt at Deepdale.

From a Reds corner, Virgil van Dijk got a touch to the ball and it broke for the Egyptian inside the German side’s six-yard box, and the 31-year-old pounced on some poor defending to turn it home and break the deadlock in the early exchanges in Preston.

Shortly afterwards, Salah turned provider for his Portuguese teammate to turn the ball past the Darmstadt goalkeeper to double Liverpool’s lead, but the Bundesliga outfit soon responded through Mathias Honsak inside a frenetic opening 10 minutes.

You can see the two early Liverpool goals below, as taken from @LFC on Twitter/X:

Here's how @MoSalah gave us the lead at Deepdale, converting from van Dijk's flick on after Szobo's corner 👌 pic.twitter.com/kYoZaYs4NX — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 7, 2023