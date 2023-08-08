(Video) Alisson made one young Liverpool fan’s night with heartwarming gesture

Alisson Becker ensured that one young Liverpool fan at Monday night’s friendly against Darmstadt went home with a memory to cherish.

As has been customary after pre-season games this summer, many of the Reds’ players met with supporters to pose for photos, sign autographs and maybe even hand over a piece of kit.

Spotting a young fan holding a sign asking for his shirt, the goalkeeper gladly obliged, exchanging a few words and also a brief hug for the supporter, with whom he stopped for a quick photo before she returned to her family, who looked hugely appreciative of the gesture.

Alisson also traded high-fives with a few other Liverpool fans in the vicinity, sending them home delighted before he made his way back to the dressing rooms.

We always love to see players making time for supporters, for whom these interactions – however brief – make their day and give them memories for life.

You can see Alisson’s exchange with the young Liverpool fan below, via @LFC on Twitter/X: