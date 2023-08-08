Carragher tells Neville ‘you haven’t a clue’ in online FSG spat

Liverpool supporters are in constant debate over who needs signing and how much investment needs to still occur this summer, with Jamie Carragher sharing his thoughts in a public debate with Gary Neville.

Taking to his X account, the Scouser said: ‘Gary you haven’t a clue what’s going on at Liverpool! The owners have a self sustaining model that Klopp bought into & produced miracles!

‘Part of that was a transfer department that was the envy of Europe. That has now gone with Klopp running the club from top to bottom. LFC have had three DOF’s in 18 months, the current one who came out of retirement to do the job for this summer, he’s a close contact of the manager.

READ MORE: (Video) Jota enthused by ‘unpredictable’ teammate after friendly win

‘Liverpool’s wage bill is 150M more than Arsenals a season. Just do the Maths. Liverpool don’t have an investor (Peter Lim) like you do at Salford, where you & lads just get on a plane at the end of the season to beg him to spend more money!!’.

This statement came after our former defender labelled the inability to pay £50 million for Romeo Lavia as ’embarrassing’, with the fellow Sky Sports pundit then responding by stating: ‘Do you now agree that Klopp has shielded your owners for the last 5-6 years?’.

It’s clear though that our former No.23 has some sympathy with the owners, as Jurgen Klopp now has a bigger say in transfer dealings and the large wage bill showcasing that there is a lot of money being spent on our squad.

It doesn’t take long to find many with strong opinions on FSG and this will only add more fuel to the large fires that are burning on social media, ahead of a crucial end to the transfer window.

After seeing Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo and Fabio Carvalho leave the club but only Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister coming in, it’s clear we need more bodies in midfield but don’t have much time to find them.

There’s no way of pleasing all our supporters but the current situation certainly isn’t being viewed positively by most of the fanbase.

You can view Carragher’s comments about Liverpool to Neville via his X account:

Gary you haven’t a clue what’s going on at Liverpool!

The owners have a self sustaining model that Klopp bought into & produced miracles!

Part of that was a transfer department that was the envy of Europe. That has now gone with Klopp running the club from top to bottom.

LFC… https://t.co/rJDNdtiYr3 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 7, 2023

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones