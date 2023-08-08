(Video) Liverpool fans will adore Steven Gerrard’s response to question about Mo Salah

Steven Gerrard is adored by Liverpool fans, and they’ll love him all the more after his response to a question about Mo Salah.

The Al Ettifaq manager signed another Anfield stalwart in Jordan Henderson recently, with Fabinho and Bobby Firmino also moving from Merseyside to Saudi Arabia during the summer.

The Egypt striker was recently the subject of a potential £60m transfer bid from Al-Ittihad (Al Riyadiah), but his agent has insisted that the player remains committed to the Reds.

Gerrard was asked if he’d think about signing Salah for his new club, but swiftly replied: “The answer is no! Mohamed Salah is my favorite player. I love Liverpool Football Club, so Mohamed can stay where he is.”

The 43-year-old added: “When he wins more leagues and more Champions Leagues with Liverpool, we’ll maybe consider it.”

The former Reds captain is on record as saying that Salah is his son’s favourite player, so the Al Ettifaq boss better not upset Lio by taking the Egyptian from Anfield!

You can view Gerrard’s responses below, via @StevenAGGER on Twitter/X: