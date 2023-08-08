Liverpool confirm 11th loan exit of the summer as ‘vocal’ youngster gets European move

Liverpool have confirmed yet another loan departure, with young goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski the latest player to leave Anfield on a temporary basis.

The Reds announced on their official website that the 20-year-old has agreed a move to Den Bosch in the Eerste League in Netherlands for the 2023/24 season, subject to international clearance.

The Polish youngster becomes the 11th player to exit LFC on loan this summer, following on from Fabio Carvalho, Calvin Ramsay, Sepp van den Berg, Rhys Williams, Harvey Davies, James Balagizi, Dominic Corness, Adam Lewis, Owen Beck and Anderson Arroyo.

Vitezslav Jaros, Marcelo Pitaluga and Fabian Mrozek were all part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad for the pre-season trips to Germany and Singapore, but Ojrzynski was conspicuous by his absence.

That gives a telling indicator as to where he sits in the goalkeeping pecking order on Merseyside, with several under-21 netminders ahead of him in the queue behind the senior trio of Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian.

Liverpool under-21 manager previously described the 20-year-old as ‘very vocal’ when he was over the under-18 side, adding that the Polish stopper formed part of a ‘really strong’ spine of the team (Liverpool Echo).

Ojrzynski has never played for the Reds’ first team – the closest he came was a place on the bench against Sheffield United in 2021 (Transfermarkt) – and with a lengthy goalkeeping queue ahead of him, a loan move should certainly be of benefit, so long as he plays regularly with Den Bosch.

