(Video) Fans will be intrigued by James Milner’s Brighton initiation

Whilst all eyes and ears are pinned on who Liverpool can sign in our midfield before the transfer window closes, one former Red is intriguing many as James Milner’s Brighton antics have been hinted.

Speaking with Match of the Day, Lewis Dunk discussed the initiation songs that were performed by the club’s newest signings but mysteriously left our former vice captain out of the tale.

When pushed for a story about the 37-year-old, his new skipper said: “We changed his initiation so he did something else but that’s for us to know!”.

After eight years at Anfield, we all know the brilliant sense of humour the veteran has and we only wish we could learn more about what he’s been up to!

You can watch Dunk’s comments on Milner’s initiation via @BBCMOTD on X:

You can't leave us hanging like that Lewis Dunk 🤨 What did @JamesMilner do? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TKH0UTa5vh — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) August 8, 2023

