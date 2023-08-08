Klopp identifies defensive midfielder fix for Chelsea opener if Lavia still hasn’t signed

Jurgen Klopp lavished Alexis Mac Allister with praise for his masterful outing against Darmstadt in Liverpool’s final pre-season fixture.

The Argentine has been mooted as a potential stop-gap fix for the club’s vacant number six role – a possibility the former Borussia Dortmund suggested the Reds could explore.

“He’s a top-class player; on the ball [and] without the ball,” the German told the club’s official website.

“We had our moments where we were a bit too open, that’s clear, but we are not used to it. That’s why I said we had to work on it. We will do that. We have to try it and test a couple of different things.

“Yes, in a compact formation, Alexis can play there, definitely. If he’s there alone, should he play there? No. But now he showed just how good a footballer he is and how good he understands the game because he played here now [for] the first time for us at least and he did really well.”

With only five days separating the Anfield-based outfit from their season opener at Stamford Bridge, time is running out for the club to look for a solution in the market.

A fourth bid submitted so soon after a failed third attempt to sign Romeo Lavia suggests this is one transfer we’re looking to get done quickly ahead of the Sunday clash.

An understandable level of haste in light of how easily Liverpool were opened up through the middle of the park, yet again, at Deepdale.

That’s not to say we’re completely opposed to the idea of utilising Mac Allister in the role where rotation may demand it, though it’s clear the plan wouldn’t be to leave him as the sole destroyer if fielding a standard 4-3-3 lineup.

