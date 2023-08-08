Liverpool target missing from training camp & pushing for ‘closing the deal’

Liverpool may have taken a step closer to landing Romeo Lavia this summer after it was confirmed that the Belgian has not been included in Southampton’s cup squad.

Sacha Tavolieri shared the update in question on X ahead of the Saints’ first round Carabao Cup clash with Gillingham.

🔴🇧🇪🚨 Roméo #Lavia not included today on the Cup game with #SaintsFC and was not at the training camp this morning. Player’s side looking for closing the deal today between #LiverpoolFC & #SouthamptonFC.

— Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 8, 2023

The player is understood to have his heart set on a switch to Anfield, though the two clubs have yet to agree on a suitable fee for the transfer, with the Championship outfit rejecting a £46m bid.

We have responded quickly with a fourth offer, which, when coupled with Tavolieri’s announcement, suggests that we may be closer to filling the Fabinho-sized hole in our squad in the coming days.

Ensuring that the former Manchester City prodigy isn’t cup-tied will certainly come as a major boost to Jurgen Klopp’s men – particularly in light of the fact they now possess one of the thinnest squads in the English top-flight.

