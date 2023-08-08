(Video) Luis Diaz’s summer highlights show he means business this season

After such a long spell on the sidelines with a long-term knee injury in the last campaign, Luis Diaz will be determined to ensure that this season is one to remember for all the right reasons.

If his performances during our five pre-season friendlies in the last campaign are anything to go by, then we have plenty of reason to be excited for what the near future will hold.

His three goals showed just how sharp the Colombian is and it seems certain that he will begin the new campaign on the left-wing and the position will be his to lose.

With Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Ben Doak all also competing for game time in his role too, we will be in for an enjoyable watch as some top talents fight to impress Jurgen Klopp.

