(Video) Mac Allister hands Klopp selection headache with DM performance at Preston

Liverpool fans will be eager to see the club make at least one major midfield signing in the coming days but if our final pre-season match was anything to go by, we may have a short-term solution in Alexis Mac Allister.

Jurgen Klopp always likes his players to be versatile and with an ability to play central, attacking and defensive midfield, the Argentine may well be the best option for our match against Chelsea.

Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic have returned to training and thus will soon be in contention, as well as a public push for fresh faces such as Romeo Lavia, but for now we’re light in the No.6 role.

The World Cup winner showcased against Darmstadt at Preston’s Deepdale Stadium that he could be the best option for our opening match at Stamford Bridge, whilst we wait for injured stars and new signings to become available.

You can watch Mac Allister’s highlights courtesy of LFC TV (via 1947production on YouTube):

