(Video) Mane and Henderson emotionally reunite in Saudi Arabia

As much as there has been plenty of public scrutiny over the decision for many former Reds to move to Saudi Arabia, it has provided us with a beautiful moment between Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson.

As the newest stars in the league were shown off to the onlooking media, it handed two of Jurgen Klopp’s best players to have a moment together backstage.

The Senegalese forward embraced his former captain and then said: “I can’t believe I’ve seen you again”.

It’s a moment that will surely touch the heart of many of our supporters, despite any thoughts on the decisions of players to move to the Saudi Pro League.

You can watch the video of Henderson and Mane via @SPL_EN on X:

