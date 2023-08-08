Neil Jones believes in-demand Liverpool player’s exit from Anfield is simply ‘a matter of time’

Neil Jones has claimed that Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips ‘will surely leave’ the club soon, and that his exit is simply ‘a matter of time’.

In recent days, Rudy Galetti reported that Leeds are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the defender for a prospective fee of £10m, but it seems the Whites are far from the 26-year-old’s only suitors.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop’s Substack, Jones said: “Nat Phillips will surely leave. He’s had an injury and so hasn’t featured so far in pre-season.

“Leeds are not the only club at the table – several in the Championship, Germany and the Netherlands have enquired. A matter of time, I’d say, and a case of the player picking the right option for himself.”

The timing of Phillips’ injury has been rather unfortunate, depriving him of the opportunity to forge his way back into Jurgen Klopp’s thinking during a pre-season period which has seen other Liverpool centre-backs draw criticism for some aspects of their performances.

Even at that, however, it’s difficult to imagine the Bolton native having much of a part to play at Anfield in the upcoming campaign, having made just five first-team appearances last term (Transfermarkt).

At 26, he needs to be at a club where he’d get regular game-time, something which seems beyond him with the Reds despite his heroic contributions during the defensive injury crisis of 2020/21.

He proved with his performances that season that he’s good enough to play in the Premier League, and even if he needs to drop down a division at first, he could potentially prove a key figure in helping someone like Leeds to get back into the top flight.

It’d be no surprise if Phillips were to part ways with Liverpool before the end of the month, but if he does depart, we’ve no doubt he can make a significant impact at wherever his career next takes him.

