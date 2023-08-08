Premier League announce officials in charge of Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea

You know the football is back when we can start moaning about referees once again and it has been confirmed who will be in charge of Liverpool’s first game of the new season.

As confirmed on the Premier League website, the officials for the opening game are: ‘Referee: Anthony Taylor. Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn. Fourth official: David Coote. VAR: Darren England. Assistant VAR: Simon Bennett’.

Most of the above names will do little more than fill our supporters with dread over the potential decision making that will be in place during the match but such is the standard of refereeing, we get that from most people.

READ MORE: (Video) Fans will be intrigued by James Milner’s Brighton initiation

Chelsea fans will probably also not be too impressed to see that Anthony Taylor is the man in the middle for the campaign curtain raiser but we’ll have to see who is less happy at full-time.

After the treatment he received from Roma fans following the Europa League final last season, the 44-year-old may be a little apprehensive for his first big game since the events in Albania.

The Manchester-born official is often criticised for overseeing any of our matches, due to his ties to our rivals and with us failing to win in 42% of the matches he has refereed for us (via worldfootball.net) – these complaints may be well placed.

Let’s hope that it doesn’t boil down to a game or season where we continue to bemoan decision making, although all eyes this weekend will be on the new rules in play and how many minutes will be added on for each match.

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones