Ramy Abbas Issa issues eight-word response over journo’s Salah claim

Mo Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, reiterated his client’s intention to stay put in Merseyside.

This follows Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud’s claim, as relayed on X by Anfield Edition, that the 31-year-old would be open to a switch Saudi Arabia down the line.

Neither Mohamed nor I discussed this with anyone. — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) August 8, 2023

The former Roma hitman’s current terms at Liverpool are set to keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

READ MORE: Ben Jacobs confirms seismic Chelsea injury blow five days before Liverpool clash

READ MORE: Liverpool target missing from training camp & pushing for ‘closing the deal’

With only a year set to remain on his contract come the summer of 2024, of course, we’ll have one hell of a conundrum on our hands to consider.

Do Liverpool then supply another contract extension to an ageing – though no doubt still brilliant – attacking talent, or cash in whilst the going rate remains reasonably high and reinvest back into the squad?

Perhaps the most suitable solution would be to offer our talismanic No.11 the option of a year’s contract extension to keep him at L4 until 2026.

It’s not a decision we’ll envy our recruitment team having to make. As far as we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop, it’s a player we’re in absolutely no rush to see moved on whilst he continues to have a huge influence on proceedings domestically and abroad.

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Lavia ‘complication’, Mo Salah to Saudi? Kane could do Liverpool transfer favour, Andre latest and much more!