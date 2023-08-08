‘Talks with Liverpool continue’ – Fabrizio Romano responds to intriguing twist in transfer story

‘There’s more to come,’ was the paraphrased message from Fabrizio Romano when questioned about Liverpool’s transfer business on one fan channel.

The Italian journalist told the panel on Born And Red that fans could expect ‘at least two’ more additions to the squad, with a potential third not yet an impossibility at this stage.

It appears that the Merseysiders could wrap up the first of a potential trio of signings it seems, with the Guardian reporter noting Romeo Lavia’s absence from Southampton’s Carabao Cup squad on X.

Roméo Lavia, not part of Southampton squad tonight as expected ⛔️⚪️🔴 Talks with Liverpool continue. pic.twitter.com/FGLWdpZHEJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2023

Even if a deliberate ploy on Southampton’s part to preserve their star holding midfielder’s fitness, it’s a rather telling sign to see the Belgian report for duty as an unused substitute on the opening game of the season and miss out on the following fixture altogether.

At the absolute least, it ensures that Lavia is not cup-tied ahead of any potential departure – whenever such an eventuality may arise.

With a fourth bid yet to be rejected by South Coast-based outfit, it would suggest some progress in negotiations between ourselves and Russell Martin’s side.

Patience may still be the name of the game here, though some anxiety on the part of the Anfield faithful could most certainly be understood with only five days standing in the way of Liverpool’s trip to Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

How much more confident would everyone feel to have an available number six ready to pull on the famous red shirt in time for our Premier League opener?

