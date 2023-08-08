Journalist claims Anfield stalwart is ‘committed to Liverpool’ despite being ‘100% open to Saudi’

An Egyptian journalist has said that, despite being ‘100% open’ to the possibility of moving to Saudi Arabia, Mo Salah remains ‘committed to Liverpool’ for at least another season.

There had been reports from Al Riyadiah that Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad – Fabinho’s new club – are preparing a £60m bid for the 31-year-old, with a prospective two-year contract offer worth an eye-watering £155m to the player.

However, the forward’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa recently insisted that his client is fully committed to the Reds and wouldn’t have signed a contract extension if he had designs on leaving Anfield this year.

Journalist Ismael Mahmoud spoke to The Redmen TV regarding Salah, stating that the Egypt superstar is ‘committed to Liverpool’ and ‘to the fans’.

The reporter added: “For €60 million, Liverpool will not let him go, the door is closed this summer. He wants to wait and see the Saudi project before he makes a decision [next year].

“He is 100% open to Saudi but he knows if he takes the step to [Saudi Arabia] he won’t be in Europe again. Maybe he will go next year or two or after his contract. But not this year. Mo wants to stay in Europe for at least one more year.”

Such has been the torrent of players leaving Europe for the Saudi Pro League that nothing would truly surprise us anymore when it comes to prospective transfers to the Middle East.

A month ago, it would’ve seemed almost unthinkable that Jordan Henderson and Fabinho would’ve departed Liverpool for the riches on offer in western Asia, but the shock of those moves (the former especially) illustrated the increasing influence of Saudi Arabia’s top flight.

Salah turns 32 next June and will have been at Anfield for seven years at that point, so despite his contract running to 2025 (Transfermarkt), it’s far from unfathomable that he might wish for a new adventure as he approaches the twilight of his glittering career.

Reds fans will be praying that the Egyptian at least honours the rest of his current deal, considering how massive a player he continues to be for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

He’s never scored fewer than 23 goals in a single campaign for us (Transfermarkt), while he plundered nine goal contributions (two goals, seven assists) in Liverpool’s five pre-season friendlies over the past month, so he looks primed to be one of the Premier League’s foremost players again in 2023/24.

The day that Salah ultimately leaves Anfield will be a very sad one, but let’s hope it’s still some bit away yet. Thankfully, it doesn’t look like coming for at least another 12 months.

