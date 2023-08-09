(Images) Liverpool fans will surely be concerned by Anfield Road Stand pictures which have emerged

It’s not just the absence of incoming transfer business since early July which’ll concern Liverpool fans heading into the new season.

In an ideal world, Anfield would’ve been rocking to the noise from 61,000 fans for its first match of the campaign against Bournemouth in 10 days’ time. Instead, the venue will operate at a reduced capacity due to the ongoing redevelopment of the Anfield Road Stand.

The contractors had recently indicated that it’ll be October before the works are fully completed (The Athletic), and judging by photos which have emerged online over the past 24 hours, it’s hard to see the project being finalised before then.

Anything Liverpool on Twitter/X shared posted images showing the latest progress on the redevelopment, with most of the upper tier still to have its seats installed and some of the interior underneath the stand looking worryingly bare.

The Premier League games against Bournemouth, Aston Villa and West Ham are bound to take place with a reduced capacity, while the first home match in the Europa League (to be held on either 21 September or 5 October) also looks set to have less than the final 61,000 figure.

It’s far from an ideal scenario, even if safety must be the priority before the Anfield Road Stand is fully operational.

You can see the images of how the stand currently looks below, via @AnythingLFC_ on Twitter/X: