Forget Lavia: Carragher suggests Liverpool could sign midfielder they ‘really wanted’

Jamie Carragher has suggested it’s possible that Liverpool could still sign long-term target Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

It would be dependent on a far from unrealistic eventuality – that Real Madrid move for PSG’s wantaway striker Kylian Mbappe – before the Reds could begin to probe the Spanish giants over the prospect of a midfield sale.

“Tchouameni chose Real Madrid over Liverpool last summer, didn’t really play too much. Jurgen Klopp’s probably having these conversation with people at the club saying ‘we need someone in this position,” the Sky Sports pundit spoke on The Overlap.

“But are they thinking ‘let’s give this another two, three weeks, the first two, three games of the season. We want to buy someone for the next four or five years.’

“If he [Mbappe] goes to Real Madrid, they’re going to need 50 or 60 million to help with that transfer fee. [Liverpool will then think] Can we get the guy that we really wanted.”

With the French international evidently far from happy with matters in Paris amid ongoing links to Carlo Ancelotti’s men, and the current window looking like the best opportunity to recoup any value, the Merseysiders could be set to benefit late in the window.

Whether that’s a risk Liverpool are prepared to take remains to be seen. We’d venture that our decision-makers will be far more inclined to first secure Romeo Lavia and then see how the landscape shapes up; a sensible move judging by pre-season performances.

Should the opportunity arise to also add a midfielder of the calibre of Tchouameni for around the £50-60m mark, it would be remiss of us not to explore the possibility before the window draws to a close.

For those unfamiliar with the former Monaco man’s game, a quick glance at his stats, courtesy of FBref, across the last year indicates that the 23-year-old is one of the leading progressive destroyers in world football.

The Frenchman ranks highly compared to his midfield peers for tackles (78th percentile) and interceptions (99th percentile), whilst also proving to be adept in possession (95th, 99th and 73rd percentile for passes attempted, completed and progressive passes respectively).

You’d certainly feel disappointed if we didn’t at least test the waters at Madrid to see if the clubs do each other a significant favour this summer!

