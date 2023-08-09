(Video) ‘Realistically…’ – Danny Murphy outlines what he’d consider a good season for Liverpool

Danny Murphy has outlined what he thinks would constitute a successful season for Liverpool, who begin their 2023/24 campaign away to Chelsea on Sunday.

Following four successive top three placings, the Reds slumped to their lowest Premier League finish for seven years last term and duly missed out on a place in the Champions League.

However, they will be in the Europa League this term, and the former Anfield midfielder has urged Jurgen Klopp’s side to go all-out to try and win that competition, with fans having a thirst for silverware considering the club’s success in that regard since 2019.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy said: “Realistically, for me, I think Liverpool fans would think being there or thereabouts, finishing again in the top four, getting Champions League football back and winning a trophy, one of the cups.

“Europa League is a trophy Liverpool should be looking to win. They’ll be strong favourites for that, by the way, one of the strong favourites. [After] their success in recent years, you can’t then go into a season saying we expect to do anything other than win trophies.”

Klopp’s current squad doesn’t seem equipped to genuinely challenge for a Premier League title, but further signings this month and a strong start to the season could alter that narrative. Improving on last term’s final placing is a must, and ending the campaign with even one trophy would be satisfying.

We fully agree with Murphy’s plea to target going all the way in the Europa League, as victory in Dublin next May would ensure Champions League qualification (and quite likely a top seeding given our UEFA coefficient) irrespective of what happens domestically.

Finishing in the top four and giving Europe a good go is probably the least that Liverpool fans will demand from the season ahead, and that’s very attainable with this squad.

You can view Murphy’s comments below (from 1:47), via talkSPORT on YouTube: