Ex-Liverpool midfielder Klopp labelled ‘outstanding’ set for medical at new club – Paul Joyce

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is understood to have ‘agreed terms’ ahead of a potential move to Besiktas as a free agent.

Paul Joyce posted on X to confirm the impending medical (due ‘in coming days’) after his contract was allowed to run its course at Liverpool.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has agreed terms on deal to join Besiktas and now will have a medical in coming days. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 9, 2023

The former Southampton ace (once described as an ‘outstanding person’ by Jurgen Klopp, via the Mirror) was one of a handful of Anfield exits this summer, with the likes of James Milner joining fellow Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion and Naby Keita moving to the Bundesliga.

Further exits in the form of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia for a combined £50m or so have left our German tactician with one of the thinnest squads in the English top-flight – a serious concern desperately in need of solving before the league opener against Chelsea, let alone the end of the window.

As far as Oxlade-Chamberlain is concerned, we couldn’t be more delighted to see a perhaps underappreciated asset land on his feet so soon after his contract expired.

The midfielder blew his new supporter base away with a series of stunning performances in Europe and domestically before a cruel injury blow against Roma handed him an extended stay in the injury room that his career never quite recovered from.

We truly wish him nothing but success in Turkey and hope to see him back at L4 one day soon.

