(Video) Fans will have hands on heads at hypnotising Liverpool passing move during Darmstadt win

Liverpool still have some way to go before reaching the levels that yielded several top trophies, including the return of the Premier League title to Merseyside.

Judging by the final pre-season match against Darmstadt in Preston, it seems we’ll at the very least be treated to an exciting brand of football with plenty of goals – very reminiscent of the early years of Jurgen Klopp football.

One particular moment of possession stands out from the clash at the Deepdale, with Alexis Mac Allister turning orchestrator in the middle of the park as a series of one-touch passes helped the Reds evade the tight pressing of our German opponents.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @KM_243_