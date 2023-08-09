Fresh report highlights infuriating reason Jurgen Klopp could leave Liverpool in 2024

Jurgen Klopp cut a slightly worried figure in his post-match chat with reporters following a 3-1 win over Darmstadt at the Deepdale.

The manager had once again been treated to an attacking clinic from the frontline, though familiar issues crept in around the midfield and defensive departments yet again.

With limited investment into the squad (something that is understood to be a serious frustration) ahead of the new season, it has since been reported by Football Transfers’ Steve Kay that the German has privately admitted he’s taken the club as far as he can and is now considering an early exit in 2024.

The former Mainz head coach is currently contracted with us until the 2026 season and has already made clear he wouldn’t cut short his time at L4 – not even for the German national job – out of loyalty to his current employers.

Whilst we can perfectly understand just how infuriating the slow pace of our business in the market can be for a manager who has worked miracles with a comparatively smaller budget to the likes of Manchester City and Co., we just can’t see Klopp bailing two years ahead of time.

It’s simply not in his character unless we’re to assume that it’s a decision pushed for by the owners down the line – a suicidal call, one would have to say, given the boss’ god-like status on the red half of Merseyside.

In the meantime, we can only hope he gets the backing his leadership more than deserves to help boost our chances of a brief hiatus from Champions League football.

