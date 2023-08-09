Liverpool have concrete interest in ‘complete’ Premier League ace; Klopp is a big fan – report

Having already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton this summer, Liverpool reportedly have another player from Roberto De Zerbi’s 2022/23 squad in their sights.

According to Football Transfers, the Reds have ‘expressed a concrete interest’ in signing Pervis Estupinan, with Jurgen Klopp understood to be a big fan of the left-back, who he wants as an eventual successor to Andy Robertson at Anfield.

The Ecuador international was actually offered to LFC before, but they declined the opportunity as they didn’t see a need for him at the time, although the picture has seemingly now changed.

That’s because ‘an assessment of Robertson’s fitness situation has prompted Liverpool to reconsider their options and explore alternatives’.

The report adds that even if the Reds don’t make a move for Estupinan this month, ‘there is consideration to assess matters’ when January rolls around.

As per FBref, the 25-year-old ranked in the top 30% of full-backs in Europe’s five main leagues last season for a wide cross-section of performance metrics, but not in the top 10% for any. This would suggest that he’s a Jack-of-all-trades rather than a master of any particular one.

His wide-ranging skill set was also alluded to by De Zerbi earlier this year, when the Brighton boss said that Estupinan is ‘becoming a complete player’ (The Argus).

The Ecuadorian provided a more than decent attacking threat along the left flank at the Amex Stadium in 2022/23, with six goal contributions in the Premier League and a match average of 1.5 key passes (WhoScored).

Of all the positions in Liverpool’s current squad, left-back is among those least in need of attention, with Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas already giving Klopp two very reliable options in that role.

However, with the Scot turning 30 next year, the Reds may be looking at the longer-term picture; and given the cull of players from the squad which won the Champions League and Premier League, it mightn’t be the greatest surprise if the ex-Hull defender goes in the next year or two.

We certainly wouldn’t say no to having Estupinan at Anfield, but we’re not ready to say goodbye to Robbo any time soon either.

