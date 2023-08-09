(Video) Liverpool loanee is the penalty hero in Carabao Cup tie

Liverpool supporters will always keep a lookout for any of our players who have been loaned out across the world but one youngster playing quite close to home had a great night in the Carabao Cup.

Facing Championship side Sunderland, League Two outfit Crewe Alexandra fielded on loan goalkeeper Harvey Davies and he had a great night between the sticks.

The 19-year-old was handed his debut in the league fixture last weekend and kept his place for a cup tie that went the distance and provided him the chance to be the hero.

Pierre Ekwah’s penalty was saved by the Scouse stopper and the Railwaymen went on to claim an unlikely cup upset, thanks to our academy star.

You can watch Davies’ penalty save (from 1:38) via Crewe Alexandra on YouTube:

