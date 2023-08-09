Seven notable inclusions among Liverpool squad who trained today – and three standout absentees

Liverpool’s first-team squad stepped up preparations for the Premier League season at the AXA Training Centre today, and there were some notable faces among those who partook – along with a few standout absentees.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic were both involved in Kirkby, with the midfield duo back training alongside their teammates following their respective long-term injuries, having undergone individual programmes during July.

Curtis Jones also trained as normal today after Jurgen Klopp revealed that the 22-year-old felt a knock prior to Monday night’s friendly against Darmstadt, while under-21 quartet Ben Doak, Bobby Clark, Luke Chambers and Jarell Quansah were all involved.

Among those who missed the session, Darwin Nunez wasn’t pictured in training, although it’s understood that his absence owed to participation in media duties at the AXA Training Centre, with Liverpool sourced dismissing fears of an injury prior to the Chelsea game on Sunday.

Conor Bradley and Nat Phillips were also missing, with the former still sidelined from a minor injury problem which precluded him from the pre-season trip to Singapore recently, and the latter not involved in team training at all since the squad reassembled a month ago as speculation over his future continues.

READ MORE: (Video) Kostas Tsimikas pulls off dazzling skill move during Liverpool training ground rondo

READ MORE: (Photo) Dominik Szoboszlai already seems to be forming a bromance with one Liverpool teammate

Liverpool fans will be relieved to hear that Nunez’s absence from training today isn’t thought to be injury-related, and it’s fantastic to see Thiago and Bajcetic back involved with the team as they step up their respective recoveries.

It’ll also be a relief to Jurgen Klopp that Jones took part in the session, having only played just over 15 minutes as substitute against Darmstadt (Sofascore).

The inclusions of Doak, Clark, Quansah and Chambers all suggest that, if they aren’t loaned out before the end of the transfer window, they could be part of the senior squad throughout the campaign.

The continued absence of Phillips strongly hints that he’ll have no part to play at Liverpool this term, with the 26-year-old believed to be the subject of ‘advanced talks’ over a prospective move to Leeds (Rudy Galetti).

The news on the injury front seems largely positive from the cast of characters at training today, with the list of those involved and missing also potentially offering a hint as to the youngsters who could make a significant breakthrough in the coming months, and others who might be on the way out of Anfield.

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Lavia ‘complication’, Mo Salah to Saudi? Kane could do Liverpool transfer favour, Andre latest and much more!