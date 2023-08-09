Liverpool target now won’t sign for Klopp; doesn’t agree with condition – report

Liverpool will miss out on signing Keito Nakamura if they don’t adapt their plans for the forward following a potential agreement.

This update comes courtesy of Mohamed Toubache-Ter on X, with the reporter noting that the Japanese footballer wasn’t keen on the prospect of being immediately loaned out by Jurgen Klopp’s men pending a successful transfer.

Liverpool voulait Nakamura mais le prêter ds la foulée: refus du joueur. Reims a fait part de son intérêt: joueur pas intéressé. Séduit par Lille, le joueur ne voulait que Lille rien que Lille.

Accord contractuel mais Lille peut pas bouger. #LOSC #SDR — Mohamed TOUBACHE-TER (@MohamedTERParis) August 8, 2023

The Merseysiders admittedly have an embarrassment of riches in the forward line – including Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Mo Salah, and Cody Gakpo – with minutes sure to be hard to come by for the left-sided attacker.

With our No.20, No.9 and No.7 all able to feature on the left flank, the club’s position on the matter, if reports of our interest are to be taken with anything other than the finest pinches of salt, is entirely understandable.

That said, it’s simply not the department to be focusing on at this moment in time – especially not whilst we’re in desperate need of first finding a working number six solution for Chelsea and then potentially two further additions split between the midfield and backline.

With that in mind, we’d have to cast some serious doubt over claims that Liverpool were even interested, never mind having submitted an offer, to begin with.

