Are Liverpool set to usurp Arsenal as the Premier League’s ‘next best’?

In an era of Manchester City’s dominance in the Premier League, at times it feels as if the rest of the clubs are playing for the ‘next best’ tag.

The only time that the Cityzens’ monopoly on the Premier League trophy was broken since 2018 was when Liverpool, in a truly outstanding campaign, racked up 99 points in 2019/20.

Arsenal were the next best last term, but the manner in which they ended the campaign suggests there’s a certain vulnerability to the Gunners. Liverpool, fresh from an eleven-game unbeaten run at the end of 2022/23 and with some eye-catching new signings in tow, look poised to strike.

The case for Arsenal

It would be unfair to suggest that Arsenal ‘blew’ the title last term despite building a comfortable lead over City at times, but a form-line of W3 D3 L3 from mid-April onwards was not exactly the return of a prospective champion.

Mikel Arteta will have his full range of defensive options available after injuries derailed his side last term, while a free scoring Gunners side that notched 88 goals last season – without boasting the talents of a proven scorer leading the line – is indicative of their strength at both ends of the pitch.

But it’s hard to ignore the fact that this is an Arsenal side which buckled in big games last season. Drawing 2-2 with West Ham after going two goals to the good, plus a 3-3 stalemate with a hapless Southampton outfit, are just two examples of the Gunners misfiring when the pressure was on.

And that should offer Liverpool fans hope…

The case for Liverpool

The manner in which the Reds finished the 2022/23 campaign was imperious, harking back to the glories of 2019/20.

Their attacking play had the joie de vivre that has been present in Jurgen Klopp’s best work at the club – 27 goals scored in those last ten games was quite the return.

The rather immobile midfield pairing of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson will be replaced by the rather more dynamic options that have been signed during the summer, while concerns about the lack of a natural number six will likely be assuaged come the end of the transfer window.

Although clean sheets were hard to come by in 2022/23, the hope is that Virgil van Dijk will recapture his best form – it’s hard to say with any degree of confidence how the mid-season World Cup affected many players.

And even if defending remains a chore for Liverpool, the fact that they boast some of the most vibrant attacking options in the Premier League ensures the Reds can overcome their deficiencies in other departments.

Football isn’t played on paper, but if it were there’s ample arguments in favour of Liverpool over Arsenal in the battle to hang on to City’s coattails. Who knows, perhaps Klopp’s men can even upset the odds and win the Premier League title, as they did just three years ago…