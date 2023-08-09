‘A manager’s dream’ – Neil Jones backs £150k-p/w Liverpool maestro to ‘thrive’ this season

Neil Jones has labelled one Liverpool player ‘a manager’s dream’ and is backing them to ‘thrive’ in Jurgen Klopp’s team this season.

Alexis Mac Allister became the Reds’ first signing of the summer when he joined from Brighton for an initial £35m (BBC Sport) in early June, and his performances during pre-season have only heightened the excitement around him.

The 24-year-old comes to Anfield off the back of a magnificent campaign for the Seagulls in which he scored 10 league goals from midfield to inspire their lofty sixth-place finish (WhoScored), and he’s been backed to fit into his new side immediately.

Covering a series of Liverpool-related topics in a piece for CaughtOffside, Jones wrote: “Mac Allister looked the bargain of the summer when he signed, and nothing I’ve seen since has persuaded me otherwise.

“He looks like a manager’s dream, a team-mates’ dream, sure with his touch, spatially aware, always looking to play forward and willing to get his hands dirty without the ball.

“His versatility gives Liverpool flexibility, and of course, he has already shown that he can not only handle the Premier League, but thrive in it too.”

Albeit from a small sample size, Mac Allister’s performances in pre-season suggest that he’s primed to make an immediate impact at Liverpool.

He lit up Monday night’s friendly against Darmstadt with his sumptuous passing ability, creating multiple chances for teammates while also going close with an attempt of his own.

As Jones referenced, the £150,000-per-week Argentine (Capology) is adept at getting the ball forward, with 174 progressive passes last season (FBref) while also willing to win it back for his team. He averaged two tackles per game in 2022/23, a return bettered by just two players at Anfield (WhoScored).

Mac Allister is also very adaptable, playing in no fewer than seven positions during his career so far and frequently moving out to the left in addition to his customary central role (Transfermarkt).

The signs are that the 2022 World Cup very much has the attributes required to become an instant success at Liverpool and quickly win the affection of his teammates and manager.

