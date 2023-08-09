(Video) ‘Wouldn’t surprise me…’ – David Ornstein drops transfer claim Liverpool fans will like

In a claim which’ll surely please Liverpool fans, David Ornstein has said that he can envisage the Reds making ‘a bit more surgery’ to their midfield before the transfer window closes in three weeks’ time.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have added two midfielders this summer in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, but five players in that position have left Anfield since the end of last season, sparking concern among many supporters over squad depth in that part of the pitch.

Romeo Lavia and Andre Trindade are among the foremost midfield targets at the moment, and the former’s omission from Southampton’s first two games of the season may offer LFC hope of landing him from St Mary’s.

Speaking to Hayters TV in relation to the Belgian’s absences for those matches, Ornstein said: “You suspect a move is on the cards.”

The Athletic reporter also touched upon Liverpool’s midfield, saying: “I think many clubs would look at their squad and still be quite envious…they are not short of numbers and options, but they have lost some leadership in there, some experience.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if there’s a bit more surgery in there before the window shuts.”

Reds fans will be fervently hoping that last sentence from Ornstein proves prophetic, with the need for a genuine number 6 (alongside the soon-to-return Stefan Bajcetic) plain to be seen during pre-season, when Klopp’s side were sometimes carved open at will.

If Liverpool can add a defensive midfielder this month, and possibly a centre-back who can also play on the right, that should give supporters much more comfort in terms of squad depth to attack the campaign ahead.

You can view Ornstein’s comments on LFC below (from 4:56), via Hayters TV on YouTube: