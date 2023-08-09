Preston manager’s cryptic four-word update on Calvin Ramsay’s continued absence

Calvin Ramsay’s loan deal to the Championship has been far from ideal so far and despite featuring for our youth set-up towards the end of last season and training with our first-team this summer, there’s no debut for his new club in sight.

As reported by Preston North End reporter George Hodgson: ‘”No, none at all.” said Lowe tonight when asked if there’s any news he can share on Calvin Ramsay’.

The Scot shocked many when he headed to Kirkby to start his summer training and not to the Deepdale club, this was only a week of rehab where it did seem that the 20-year-old was treated as an injured player.

He soon headed to Lancashire and was expected to be involved in first-team action but after not featuring in any pre-season friendlies and now missing out the opening two games of the campaign, many are scratching their heads.

This cryptic update from manager Ryan Lowe certainly doesn’t suggest that a comeback is imminent and some have even suggested that he could be sent back to Merseyside for his continued treatment.

Given Trent Alexander-Arnold’s transition to an inverted full-back and starring in midfield this summer, some had expected this could be a big season in red for the former Aberdeen man.

Now though, he’s left somewhat in limbo and after missing out in so many games and closing his X account – it seems that everything isn’t quite right for the defender at present.

