Liverpool given potential boost in chase for £34.5m target; club chief open to cashing in – report

According to reports from Italy, Liverpool remain interested in one of their long-running summer transfer targets and may have been given a boost to their hopes of signing him.

Calciomercato have claimed that Torino president Urbano Cairo ‘will let’ Perr Schuurs leave if a club were to offer €40m (£34.5m) for the defender, although no bids of that amount have yet been tabled.

The Reds and West Ham ‘remain at the window’ for the 23-year-old, but one Premier League side no longer in the mix are Crystal Palace, who’ve opted out of the race after a €30m (£25.9m) bid was rejected by the Serie A outfit.

The Eagles ending their interest in the Dutchman could improve Liverpool’s chances of securing a move, with one competitor now out of the way.

READ MORE: ‘Anything can happen’ – Manager’s comments may have given Liverpool fresh hope in transfer pursuit

READ MORE: ‘A manager’s dream’ – Neil Jones backs £150k-p/w Liverpool maestro to ‘thrive’ this season

Amid all the understandable focus on the Reds’ pursuit of midfielders, in particular Romeo Lavia and Andre Trindade, their defence is also a part of the squad which could do with some attention in the final three weeks of the summer transfer window.

Schuurs is comfortable with halting opposition attacks and bringing the ball out of play from the back, ranking among the top 20% of central defenders in Europe’s five main leagues last term for tackles (1.97) and successful take-ons (0.39) per game, as well as pass completion (88.1%), as per FBref.

He also stood out for Torino in pre-season with two goals, more than any other player in Ivan Juric’s side. In fact, two of their strikers didn’t find the net once in that time (Calciomercato), with the Dutch centre-back showing them up.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold quite viably being deployed in a midfield role, there’s a strong chance that Joe Gomez is selected at right-back. That could put a strain on Liverpool’s defensive options, especially in a busy campaign during which Jurgen Klopp will inevitably have to deal with injuries.

Even if the immediate focus is on a midfield addition, the Reds ought not to completely dismiss the possibility of strengthening their defence either, and this latest report on Schuurs could make him an increasingly attractive and attainable candidate.

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Lavia ‘complication’, Mo Salah to Saudi? Kane could do Liverpool transfer favour, Andre latest and much more!