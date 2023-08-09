‘Been told’ – Southampton’s new Lavia belief is great news for Liverpool fans

Southampton now expect Liverpool to stump up the £5m separating them from meeting their valuation of Romeo Lavia this summer.

This comes courtesy of a post from Sacha Tavolieri on X amid ongoing talks between the two English outfits.

🔴🇧🇪⌛️ Been told #SouthamptonFC think now that #LiverpoolFC will pay the 5M£ lacking for making the deal of Romeo #Lavia after the 45M£ rejected on Monday. #SaintsFC won't walk away from their initial request of 50M£. #LFC #mercato

Talks ON. — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 9, 2023

The Merseysiders have been repeatedly informed of the Saints’ unwillingness to budge on their asking price for a talent they deem to be one of the finest in Europe.

READ MORE: ‘I can’t quite believe’ – James Pearce drops Liverpool transfer claim amid Lavia talks

READ MORE: ‘Liverpool sources were saying…’ – Neil Jones pitches in on frustrating transfer challenge

We have to admire how firm the Championship-based outfit are in talks for one of the most exciting prodigies in England – and fair play to them.

The question now is how long Liverpool are prepared to play chess whilst the start of the league season draws ever closer.

Whilst James Pearce is right to suggest the deal is more complicated than merely slapping an extra £5m in the hands of Southampton’s decision-makers, though there does come a point where negotiation ceases to hold any value.

Our need is both great and abundantly obvious, with our upcoming opponents no doubt drooling at the prospect of facing us without a natural holding midfielder standing in the way of our backline.

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Lavia ‘complication’, Mo Salah to Saudi? Kane could do Liverpool transfer favour, Andre latest and much more!