Szoboszlai on the three-day whirlwind deal that ended with him becoming a Liverpool player

Liverpool may have only completed two deals so far this summer but Dominik Szoboszlai has revealed how quickly the Reds acted in order to secure his signing last month.

Speaking with The Athletic, the Hungarian spoke about his move to Anfield: “My agent doesn’t tell me everything that’s going on behind the scenes, only when he’s sure and we’re ready to go.

“Everything happened in the space of three days. He called me and said: ‘Liverpool are really interested, so let’s talk about it’. The next day we spoke about it and by the third day, we were flying to Liverpool.

READ MORE: Szoboszlai reveals ‘close’ friendship with surprise Premier League rival

“I didn’t have to think much about it. I phoned some people who are important in my life to ask them about it. I also spoke to some players who I’ve played with and have more experience than me. I had a clear idea of what I wanted to do. Liverpool explained their plans and I said: ‘Let’s do it’.”

Although this clearly shows how eager we were to complete a deal for the Hungarian before his buyout clause expired, it was a move that didn’t require too much negotiation.

This was much like the case with Alexis Mac Allister and so we have been able to sign two great midfielders by meeting clauses but in terms of agreeing other deals – we’ve struggled.

It’s been a public message that we wanted £20 million for Jordan Henderson but we got £13 million, when it comes to Romeo Lavia – Southampton want £50 million and we’re continually offering below and are embarrassing ourselves.

We missed out on Jude Bellingham, we’ve seen players like Declan Rice join rivals and now we’re struggling to secure a 19-year-old.

In the former RB Leipzig man, we’ve shown how we can act quickly and now it’s time to find targets, pay the money and secure the signings we need now.

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones