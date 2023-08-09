Szoboszlai reveals childhood idols ahead of making Premier League debut for Liverpool

Liverpool fans may well be hoping that more transfer business is completed this summer but our biggest signing of the window has provided plenty of reasons for us to be excited for the new season and Dominik Szoboszlai has sat down for a big interview.

Speaking with The Athletic, the Hungarian spoke about his boyhood heroes: “(Cristiano) Ronaldo was my idol but I’d also watch games of Liverpool and other teams. Gerrard was one of the biggest players when I was growing up.

“Now to wear the No 8 is a pleasure and makes me feel proud, but I want to do it my own way.”

Although Cristiano Ronaldo may not be the most loved man on Merseyside, it’s hard to argue against his impact on football and it’s not a bad person for the 22-year-old to be basing his game on.

However, the name that we will be more excited to hear is Steven Gerrard and with the captain of his nation inheriting his famous No.8 shirt – it’ll be interesting to see what legacy the new owner of the jersey leaves at Anfield.

Naby Keita left Merseyside with a whimper this summer and now the chance is here for the former RB Leipzig man to go and make his mark and everyone will be behind him to do so.

What he and Jurgen Klopp need now though is the arrival of a new defensive midfielder and another midfield signing, so that we can add strength in depth to our squad.

Replacing the seven departing players with two new faces is destined to backfire but our summer business so far has been positive, in terms of incoming signings, and now we need to tie a bow on the deals and begin our pursuit of success.

