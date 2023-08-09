Szoboszlai reveals ‘close’ friendship with surprise Premier League rival

Gone are the days of hating your opponents and we’re seeing many being close friends with a heated rival becoming more common than ever, now Dominik Szoboszlai has shared a tale of his unlikely bond.

Speaking with The Athletic, the Hungarian spoke about his friendship with Erling Haaland: “Erling and I are still close; we message each other and we talk when either of us has time, I live near to him now so we’ll probably have some dinners together.

“Before I joined Liverpool, he just said: ‘Get ready!’ But he knows I’m ready. He told me it is a crazy league and that I’m going to love it.

”I’m not surprised by how well he has done at Man City. I knew what he could do and how much work he puts in. He’s an unbelievable player.

“I know all about the rivalry between Liverpool and the Manchester clubs, but I’m ready. That’s why I’ve come to Liverpool. I want to see how it feels when I’m playing in those games.”

Despite not playing together during their time in Germany, it was their spell at RB Salzburg that forged the friendship that is clearly still going strong today.

After seeing Virgil van Dijk holidaying with Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake this summer, it’s not unusual for the biggest stars of both clubs to be spending time together off the pitch.

Now we have a new duo to look out for but let’s hope that the captain of his nation can find some more Anfield teammates to knock around with in the near future.

The Norwegian striker blew everyone away with his performances for Manchester City last season and given his age and form, there’s no reason that this won’t continue in the new campaign.

Let’s hope that some of Jurgen Klopp’s stars can have a similar level of success this year and that we can launch ourselves back into a hunt for silverware and success.

