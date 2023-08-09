(Photo) Dominik Szoboszlai already seems to be forming a bromance with one Liverpool teammate

It was only five-and-a-half weeks ago that Dominik Szoboszlai became a Liverpool player, but judging by photos shared on the club’s website and social media channels, he already seems to be striking up a bromance with one of his new teammates.

It mightn’t come as any great surprise that the Hungarian appears to be instantly clicking with Mo Salah, with the Egypt superstar known for forming close friendships during his time at Anfield.

The 31-year-old famously had a very close affection for Croatian defender Dejan Lovren when they played together on Merseyside, and there seems to be a warm relationship brewing between our number 11 and another player from mainland Europe.

Liverpool’s social media platforms shared a photo of Salah and Szoboszlai with arms around one another and wearing beaming smiles, while the Liverpool Echo noted that the duo enthusiastically celebrated winning a football tennis battle in team training.

To paraphrase the iconic closing line from the classic 1942 film Casablanca, “Dominik, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship”!

You can see the photo of Salah and Szoboszlai below, via @LFC on Twitter/X: