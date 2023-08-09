(Video) Kostas Tsimikas pulls off dazzling skill move during Liverpool training ground rondo

Kostas Tsimikas treated us to a sublime piece of skill during a rondo in Liverpool training on Wednesday.

The Reds are gearing up for their first Premier League game of the season when they take on Chelsea this coming Sunday, and the players to be in very good spirits ahead of that fixture.

The club’s social media team shared a 17-second video clip of some squad members undertaking a rondo drill, and the Greek Scouser caught the eye with one audacious moment.

Joe Gomez’s flick to direct the ball towards Tsimikas was deft enough, but even that was outdone by the number 21 brilliantly backheeling a pass in the direction of Virgil van Dijk.

It was a dazzling piece of skill from Kostas, although we don’t recommend that he try that in a match situation!

You can see Tsimikas’ backheel below, via @LFC on Twitter/X: