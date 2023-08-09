Message made clear: Liverpool-linked midfielder subjected to snub from current club – report

One Liverpool-linked midfielder has reportedly been sent a very clear message by his club that he’s free to find a new employer.

Last month, reports emerged from L’Équipe linking Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti with a potential move to Anfield, and another French outlet has now shared a startling revelation from inside the Ligue 1 champions.

According to RMC Sport, the Italy international was among five PSG players not to be invited to an official club photoshoot ahead of the new season in an apparent snub from the Parc des Princes hierarchy.

As if that wasn’t enough to get the hint across, the 30-year-old was also among the quintet summoned by sporting director Luis Campos and manager Luis Enrique to be told that they’re not so much free as ‘encouraged’ to leave Paris before the end of the transfer window.

If these reports are accurate, it seems crystal clear that Verratti is up for grabs from PSG, but whether Liverpool would seek to take advantage is another matter.

The Reds are very much on the lookout for midfield recruits following the recent exits of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, but the Italian seems a rather unlikely candidate for Jorg Schmadtke and Jurgen Klopp to pursue, despite the reports linking him with us last month.

For a start, LFC tend not to sign players of his age profile (30), especially when they come with reported price tags of £70m (Kaveh Solhekol). He also has an appalling injury record, with no fewer than 23 separate absences since the start of the 2019/20 season (Transfermarkt).

Despite Verratti’s rich CV – he was a member of Italy’s Euro 2020-winning squad and has hoovered up nine league titles during his time at PSG (Transfermarkt) – he simply doesn’t fit the profile of player that Liverpool need right now.

He might well leave Paris before the end of August, but we’d be utterly shocked if Anfield were to be his destination.

