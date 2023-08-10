22-year-old could become eighth midfielder to leave Liverpool this summer – report

It’s been a crazy summer of outgoing midfield action for Liverpool and although we all expected a period of transition in the middle of our squad, there could yet be more outgoing deals completed before the window closes.

As reported by CaughtOffside: ‘Crystal #Palace interested in signing #LFC midfielder Curtis Jones. Eagles yet to make decision over whether or not to pursue loan or permanent deal.

‘Optimism promise of regular starting spot could convince player to join project though’.

After seeing Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabio Carvalho (loan) and Arthur Melo (end of loan) depart Anfield this summer, the prospect of losing another man is quite worrying.

Although Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have arrived, and Trent Alexander-Arnold has been deployed in a central role, we still would be very light on the ground in terms of midfielders.

The likes of Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Andre have been touted with a move to Merseyside but it’s still not know how many we could sign and so quite what the club will do with our No.17 is unknown.

Curtis Jones was on the periphery of the squad last season but laid down a marker in the final 10 games to show that he can play in Jurgen Klopp’s new-look side.

As well as this, he’s also been tried in the No.6 role whilst we look for a replacement for the outgoing talent, meaning this would be a huge surprise if he did leave the Reds – especially if it was on a permanent deal.

