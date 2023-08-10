Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan drops projected completion date for Anfield Road Stand redevelopment

Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan has given a projection as to when the redevelopment works on the Anfield Road Stand will be ‘fully completed’.

That part of the stadium has been worked upon over the summer to increase the ground’s overall capacity to 61,000, with 7,000 seats being added at that end.

However, due to delays in the project, the Reds’ first three home games of the Premier League season will take place with a reduced capacity at the venue.

In an interview with The Athletic, Hogan admitted that he’d hoped the works would’ve been finalised in time for the visit of Bournemouth on Saturday week, but he explained that the timing of such construction projects can be ‘fluid’.

The Liverpool CEO said: “We would have hoped to be fully open by Bournemouth, but it’s been a complex project. It should be fully completed by October and off we go.

“I think everyone would agree that the Main Stand added to the atmosphere, and this is a similar design. I’m just really excited about the fact we’re going to have 7,000 extra supporters inside Anfield. It’s the next step in the evolution of Anfield. The atmosphere is going to be incredible.”

When pictures emerged this week showing how much work still needs to be done on the Anfield Road Stand, it would’ve inevitably prompted concern among supporters that even an October completion date may seem optimistic.

It was interesting that Hogan didn’t elaborate on when exactly during that particular month he anticipated the redevelopment will be ‘fully completed’.

As it stands, Liverpool have three home Premier League games – and possibly one each in the Europa League and Carabao Cup – before the end of September, with a potential five matches at Anfield with a reduced capacity.

If the works aren’t finalised by Halloween, there could also be two more top-flight fixtures – and possibly one more each in the Europa League and Carabao Cup – at the venue before the stadium finally gets to accommodate its projected total of 61,000 fans.

We don’t doubt that the new Anfield Road Stand will look magnificent once it’s fully completed, and the extra 7,000 supporters will be most welcome from an atmosphere and financial point of view. We just hope we’re not waiting too much longer for the project to reach completion.

