Brighton set Caicedo saga deadline; Liverpool ready ‘official bid’ – Romano

It’s been a whirlwind period that has seen Liverpool enter the race for the signing of Moises Caicedo and it seems that with two potential suitors, Brighton are setting their deadline for a deal to be made with the player.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano: ‘Understand Brighton want to resolve the Moisés Caicedo saga tonight 🚨🔵🇪🇨

#BHAFC have been clear: selling to the highest bidder. Liverpool will challenge Chelsea and also send formal proposal bid to Brighton — official bids will be there. Player position will be crucial too.

READ MORE: Liverpool’s Caicedo contact was ‘exercise in due diligence’ – Joyce

It seems unlikely we will see the Ecuadorian posing in a red shirt by this evening but this time limit set by the Seagulls should make both ourselves and Chelsea begin to show our transfer hands a lot quicker.

With the dawn of the new season fast approaching, it makes sense that Roberto De Zerbi would push for a final decision as he too will then need to reinforce this position in his squad.

If we get too involved in this deal and then fall short, it could yet jeopardise a possible move for Romeo Lavia as he may not want to play for a team that clearly wanted another player more than him.

It’s a fine balance that we find ourselves in but with prospect of a formal bid being made by Jurgen Klopp, this could ramp up proceedings to a swift conclusion – something we’re all very keen on.

You can view the Caicedo update via @FabrizioRomano on X:

Understand Brighton want to resolve the Moisés Caicedo saga tonight 🚨🔵🇪🇨#BHAFC have been clear: selling to the highest bidder. Liverpool will challenge Chelsea and also send formal proposal bid to Brighton — official bids will be there. Player position will be crucial too. pic.twitter.com/7YkgJwMI6u — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones