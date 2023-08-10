Brighton ‘prefer to do business’ with Liverpool over Chelsea for Caicedo transfer – report

With success in completing the Alexis Mac Allister deal and the healthy Anfield bond in place with the likes of Adam Lallana and James Milner now at their club, we do seem to have a good relationship with Brighton and that seems to be about to hand Liverpool a major transfer boost.

As reported by Lewis Steele for the Daily Mail: ‘Moises Caicedo is in London tonight with his agent, Liverpool bid is imminent but Chelsea still the clear favourites.

‘Brighton would prefer to do business with Liverpool due to good relations after Alexis Mac Allister deal’.

The 21-year-old, his parent club and Chelsea all looked to be edging towards getting a deal completed for the midfielder’s services but we do now look to have a decent chance of completing this piece of business.

To be able to provide Jurgen Klopp with a combative midfielder that possesses the talents of the Ecuadorian would be fantastic and many supporters will hope that we can go and get this deal completed swiftly.

Although it likely won’t be possible for our opening Premier League game, having a midfield three built of the three new signings this summer would be a real indication of a new era for this side.

Many would hope for more business to follow but for now, this could be a great way for the owners to appease many upset supporters and for the manager to have a greater chance of on-field success this season.

