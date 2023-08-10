‘He seems keen…’ – Journalist’s Moises Caicedo claim could delight Liverpool fans

Despite claims to the contrary from elsewhere, one journalist has today claimed that Moises Caicedo ‘seems keen’ on a move to Liverpool, in an update which could delight Reds supporters.

It emerged on Thursday lunchtime that the Anfield club had made contact with Brighton over the 21-year-old (Melissa Reddy), and there were even some reports that they’d ‘outbid’ Chelsea for the midfielder (Matt Law), although subsequent claims have insisted no offer has been made yet.

The emergence of updates about the Ecuador international come off the back of the Blues reportedly lodging a £48m bid for Romeo Lavia, higher than any of the three offers submitted by LFC so far (The Athletic).

Kevin Palmer took to social media this morning to state that Liverpool are considering a potential move for Caicedo, and that a move to Merseyside could be the player’s preference.

He posted: “Liverpool are ‘exploring’ the possibility of signing Moisés Caicedo from Brighton… and he seems keen to go to Anfield. This would be a better move than signing Roméo Lavia, so FSG need to get this one done”.

Liverpool are 'exploring' the possibility of signing Moisés Caicedo from Brighton… and he seems keen to go to Anfield. This would be a better move than signing Roméo Lavia, so FSG need to get this one done #LFC — Kevin Palmer 💙 (@RealKevinPalmer) August 10, 2023

Our initial inclination is not to get overly excited by this claim, with multiple other outlets and reporters (The Times, Law) stating that the 21-year-old is keen on moving to Chelsea rather than Liverpool.

Likewise, despite the tide seeming to turn towards the possibility of a move to Anfield, initial reports of an offer being submitted appear to be premature, although with contrasting news lines coming from reliable sources, it can be difficult to ascertain which version of events is most accurate.

Still, if Palmer is indeed correct in stating that Caicedo seems eager on joining the Reds, it’s a development that Kopites will love, as it could potentially give us an edge in any prospective bidding war between us and the Blues.

He certainly won’t come cheap, with Brighton reportedly wanting as much as £100m for the midfielder (Dharmesh Sheth), but the time has come for FSG to part with tradition and push the boat out to try and get him.

It’d be unforgivable if Liverpool don’t sign a reliable defensive midfield operator before the transfer deadline in 22 days’ time, so even if the club has to spend big now, it could be a lesser risk than keeping the purse strings taut and leaving Jurgen Klopp’s squad glaringly threadbare.

