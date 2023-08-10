‘This weekend…’ – Sky reporter drops Moises Caicedo claim as Liverpool face another rival for 21y/o

The future of reported Liverpool transfer target Moises Caicedo could be resolved in the next three to four days, according to an update from Dharmesh Sheth.

Earlier today, it was claimed that the Reds have made contact with Brighton over the 21-year-old, with some reports of a bid even being tabled (although other sources claim it hasn’t proceeded to that level just yet).

Chelsea have already made several attempts at trying to land the midfielder (The Guardian), and it seems there may also be interest from outside the Premier League, with the situation potentially reaching a conclusion soon.

Taking to social media, Sheth explained: “THREE clubs are interested in signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Chelsea and Liverpool & Bayern Munich exploring a deal. A resolution – one way or another – could come as soon as this weekend. As it stands, Brighton not budging on £100m.”

THREE clubs are interested in signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Chelsea and Liverpool & Bayern Munich exploring a deal. A resolution – one way or another – could come as soon as this weekend. As it stands, Brighton not budging on £100m. #CFC #LFC #FCBayern — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 10, 2023

READ MORE: ‘He seems keen…’ – Journalist’s Moises Caicedo claim could delight Liverpool fans

READ MORE: ‘He always called…’ – Ex-Liverpool ace names three people who convinced him of Saudi move

On first glance, the addition of Bayern to the mix could be seen as a big threat to Liverpool, with the Munich giants annexing Bundesliga superiority on an annual basis since 2013 and winning the Champion League twice in that period.

However, following reports that they’ve agreed a £100m deal for Harry Kane (Sky Sports) – having already spent €50m (£43.2m) on Kim Min-jae (Transfermarkt) – they mightn’t have the budget to splash out another nine-figure outlay on Caicedo.

Of course, FSG’s notoriously frugal nature can also make it difficult to envisage Liverpool going large on the Ecuadorian, but every so often they will sanction a big-money transfer such as Virgil van Dijk (£75m) or Darwin Nunez (initial £64m, potentially £85m).

Sheth’s claim that a resolution to the saga over the Brighton midfielder could come ‘this weekend’ can also be viewed as positive, if that indeed proves to be the case.

If we get Caicedo, it’s a huge transfer coup secured at the outset of the new season. If we don’t, there’s still time during the rest of August to switch the attention to other targets instead.

We’re getting to that stage of the window where things can accelerate very quickly, so there could well be some massive developments on the 21-year-old between now and Sunday night.

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Lavia ‘complication’, Mo Salah to Saudi? Kane could do Liverpool transfer favour, Andre latest and much more!