Chelsea focus on Caicedo and Lavia wants Liverpool; transfer poker game continues – Tavolieri

Although we still don’t seem much closer to actually completing a deal for any player, the transfer market has taken a huge swing as Liverpool and Chelsea are set to lock horns over two players.

Taking to his X account, Sacha Tavolieri reported: ‘Complex situation » written yesterday because it’s a poker game between one club chasing the first target of another that wants to show their muscles 3 days before a fixture between both clubs.

‘As it stands, I still truly believe that #ChelseaFC focus on Caicedo & that – as #SouthamptonFC thinks (what we told you also already yesterday) – Romeo Lavia’s focus remains #LiverpoolFC’.

READ MORE: Klopp’s ‘outstanding’ 32-year-old repeatedly turned down Saudi approaches this summer – Romano

It seems then, if we can take the word of the Belgian transfer journalist, that the most likely conclusion to this drama is that Moises Caicedo heads to Stamford Bridge and we secure the signing of Romeo Lavia.

It’s going to be a period of twists and turns with both clubs seemingly either interested in both players, or playing a game with each other to try and scupper transfer negotiations with the selling clubs.

There’s still time for new targets to arrive but the clock really is ticking ahead of the ironic opening fixture against Mauricio Pochettino’s side and before the closing of the window.

With so many players heading out the exit door, it feels like we’re not leaving much time to make the right decisions without being forced to pay a premium due to the short number of days left to play with.

You can view the Caicedo / Lavia / Chelsea / Liverpool update via @sachatavolieri on X:

♣️♦️ « Complex situation » written yesterday because it’s a poker game between one club chasing the first target of another that wants to show their muscles 3 days before a fixture between both clubs.

🔴 As it stands, I still truly believe that #ChelseaFC focus on Caicedo & that… https://t.co/UyWNow1TNX — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 10, 2023

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones